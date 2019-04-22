LIC AAO Admit Card 2019 Soon @ Licindia.in, Here's how To Download

LIC AAO admit card 2019 expected soon for prelims exams lincindia.in

Life Insurance Corporation or LIC will release the prelims admit card for Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) today. The LIC AAO admit card will have the details of the exam date, shift, venue and other personal details of the candidate required for the prelims. The LIC AAO exam will be held on May 4 and 5. The admit card will be released on the official website, licindia.in. LIC had earlier advertised 590 AAO posts, the selection for which will be through a preliminary exam, main exam, and interview.

LIC AAO admit card 2019: How to download?

Follow these steps to download your LIC AAO admit card 2019:

Step one : Go to official LIC website, licindia.in.

Step two : Click on the 'Career' link at the end of the page.

Step four : Click on the link for Recruitment for AAO.

Step five : Click on the admit card download link.

Step six : Enter the required details.

Step seven : Submit and download your LIC AAO admit card.

The LIC AAO preliminary exam will comprise questions from reasoning ability, quantitative aptitude and English language (grammar, vocabulary and comprehension).

The LIC AAO exam will carry a total of 70 marks. There will be sectional cut off in the prelims.

While the pass mark is English language paper is 10 marks, it is 18 marks for the other two papers. There will be sectional timing as well. For attempting each section, candidates will be allowed 20 minutes. Candidates equal to 20 times of number of vacancies in each category, subject to availability, will be shortlisted for Main examination.

According to the official notification, the Scores of LIC AAO online examination will be obtained by adopting the following procedure:

(i) Number of questions answered correctly by a candidate in each objective test is considered for arriving at the Score.

(ii) The Scores so obtained by a candidate are made equivalent to take care of the minor difference in difficulty level, if any, in each of the objective tests held in different sessions to arrive at the Equated Scores.

(iii) Test wise scores and scores on total is reported with decimal points upto two digits

Equated scores are scores obtained by candidates on any test are equated to the base form by considering the distribution of scores of all the forms.

