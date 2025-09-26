LIC AAO 2025 Prelims Admit Card Released, Download Directly Here

LIC AAO Prelims Admit Card 2025 Download: The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has released the admit card for the Assistant Administrative Officers (AAO) preliminary examination 2025. Candidates can check and download their hall tickets/ admit cards from the official website- licindia.in. The AAO preliminary examination will be held on October 3. This recruitment drive aims to fill 350 AAO vacancies in Generalists/ Specialists/ Assistant Engineers fields.

Those who clear the prelims will move on to the mains examination scheduled to be held on November 8, 2025.

LIC AAO Admit Card 2025: How To Download LIC AAO Admit Card?

Visit the official LIC website: licindia.in.

On the homepage, click on or search for "Recruitment" section.

Then, click on the "Download of Phase 1 Admit Card" link.

Enter your registration number ans password.

The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Save and take a print out of the admit card for future reference.

Direct Link to Download - "LIC AAO Admit Card 2025 Download".

LIC AAO Prelims 2025: Preliminary Examination

The preliminary examination will be held in online mode in objective type format for 70 marks, comprising 100 questions. It will be held for over an hour and will have three sections.

The Reasoning Ability and Quantitative Aptitude sections will have 35 questions each, while the English Language section, focusing on grammar, vocabulary, and comprehension, will include 30 questions worth 30 marks. The English Language section is qualifying in nature, and its marks will not be considered for ranking.

