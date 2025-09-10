LIC AAO Admit Card 2025: Hall Ticket For Preliminary Exam To Be Out On This Date, Check Details

LIC AAO Admit Card 2025: The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) is set to release the admit cards for the Assistant Administrative Officers (AAO) preliminary examination 2025 in the third week of September. Once available, candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website, licindia.in.



As per the official notification, the AAO preliminary examination will be conducted on October 3. The admit card is expected to be issued 7 days before the exam, likely around September 25 or 26.

LIC AAO Admit Card 2025: Steps To Download

Candidates registered for the exam can follow these steps to download their admit card:

Visit the official LIC website: licindia.in.

On the homepage, navigate to the Recruitment section.

Click on the LIC AAO Admit Card 2025 link; a new page will open.

Enter your login credentials and submit.

The admit card will appear on the screen.

Verify all details on the admit card and download it.

Keep a printed copy for future reference.

The preliminary examination will be conducted online and will consist of objective-type questions. It will include three sections, each with separate timings. There is no negative marking, and candidates must qualify in each section individually to move forward.

The exam will comprise 100 questions worth 70 marks and will be conducted over 1 hour. The Reasoning Ability and Quantitative Aptitude sections will have 35 questions each, while the English Language section, focusing on grammar, vocabulary, and comprehension, will include 30 questions worth 30 marks. The English Language section is qualifying in nature, and its marks will not be considered for ranking.

For detailed information and updates, candidates are advised to regularly check the official LIC website.