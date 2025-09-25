LIC AAO 2025 Prelims Admit Card To Be Released Soon, Details Here

LIC AAO Admit Card 2025 Release Date: The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) is expected to release the admit card for the Assistant Administrative Officers (AAO) preliminary examination 2025 soon. Candidates can check and download their hall tickets/ admit cards from the official website- licindia.in. The AAO preliminary examination will be held on October 3. According to the official notification, the admit card for AAO prelims will be available for download prior to seven days (September 25 or September 25) of the examination.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 350 AAO vacancies in Generalists/ Specialists/ Assistant Engineers fields.

LIC AAO Admit Card 2025: How To Download LIC AAO Admit Card?

Visit the official LIC website: licindia.in.

On the homepage, click on "Recruitment" section.

Then, click on the LIC AAO Admit Card 2025 link.

Enter your login credentials and submit.

The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Save and take a print out of the admit card to take it to the exam centre for entry.

LIC AAO Preliminary Exam Details

The preliminary examination will be held in online mode in objective type format for 70 marks, comprising 100 questions. It will be held for over an hour and will have three sections.

The Reasoning Ability and Quantitative Aptitude sections will have 35 questions each, while the English Language section, focusing on grammar, vocabulary, and comprehension, will include 30 questions worth 30 marks. The English Language section is qualifying in nature, and its marks will not be considered for ranking.

Those who clear the prelims will move on to the mains examination scheduled to be held on November 8, 2025.