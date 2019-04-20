LIC AAO Prelims Admit Card Next Week

LIC AAO 2019 Admit Card On April 22

Admit cards for the LIC Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) post will be released on April 22, as per the exam schedule announced earlier. The admit card will carry the details of the exam date, shift, venue and other personal details of the candidate required for the prelims. The exam will be held on May 4-5. Through preliminary, main exam and interview the LIC will select candidates for filling up 590 AAO post. Candidates can download the LIC AAO admit card from the official website of the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC).

The LIC AAO preliminary exam will comprise questions from reasoning ability, quantitative aptitude and English language (grammar, vocabulary and comprehension). The exam will carry a total of 70 marks. There will be sectional cut off in the prelims. While the pass mark is English language paper is 10 marks, it is 18 marks for the other two papers. There will be sectional timing as well. For attempting each section, candidates will be allowed 20 minutes. Candidates equal to 20 times of number of vacancies in each category, subject to availability, will be shortlisted for Main examination.

Candidates who qualify the prelims will be eligible to appear for the main exam, which is scheduled to be held in June.

The final merit list, for the posts, will be released after the pre-recruitment medical examination, after which candidates will be offered appointment letter.

