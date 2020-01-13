Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan Releases Reserve Panel List For Teacher Recruitment

KVS Recruitment: KVS has released reserve panel list for PRT, TGT recruitment

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released a list of 1974 candidates from Reserve Panel of Direct Recruitment process held for the posts of Primary Teacher (PRT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and ASO, JSA, and SSA posts.

The list of the selected candidates and their corresponding allotted region is available on the official KVS website, 'kvsangathan.nic.in'.

KVS Reserve Panel For PRT, TGT

The appointment letters for the shortlisted candidates will be released by the concerned Deputy Commissioners by January 20, 2020.

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' tweeted his congratulations to the selected candidates and hoped that the selected teachers would contribute toward nation building.

Mr. Santosh Kumar Mall, Commissioner, KVS also tweeted his congratulations to the selected candidates.

Big Congratulations to 1974 candidates !! https://t.co/pfMNyjCBuK — Santosh Kumar Mall (@SantoshKMall1) January 13, 2020

The recruitment was announced in 2018 and the examination was held in December 2018. KVS released the corresponding answer keys in January 2019.

The result for the written exam was released in January and the selected candidates were interviewed in February.

MHRD had come under fire from aspirants last year for the delay in final results of the recruitment. The result was finally announced in July. This recruitment was expected to fill approximately 7000 vacancies available with the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan.

Click here for more Jobs News