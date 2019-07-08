Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) Teacher Recruitment Exam Result Declared

KV Teacher Recruitment Result: Direct Link Here

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has declared the teacher recruitment exam today. Candidates who had appeared for the interview in February can check their result on the official website of the Sangathan at kvsangathan.nic.in. The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) had clarified the result date on July 3. Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) had notified the recruitment for filling up vacancies in Principal, Vice Principal, Trained Graduate Teachers, Librarian, Post Graduate Teachers and Primary Teacher posts. In January 2019, the vacancy numbers were revised.

KVS Result Link

The said recruitment was notified in August last year and interview process had concluded in February this year. Candidates were shortlisted for the interview on the basis of the scores obtained in the written exam held on December 22-23.

During the registration process, KVS had allowed fresh CTET-2018 aspirants also for participating in the recruitment process and had extended the last date of application for ten more days. "This move has seen manifold increase in the number of applicants for these posts. Last three days are left for aspiring candidates to register their candidature through online application," KVS had said in a statement.

In another development, on July 2 KVS announced that a new Kendriya Vidyalaya will start functioning from class 1 to 5 during the academic year 2019-2020 at Gunupur, Odisha. The admission was ordered to be completed within 30 days from the date of issue of the order which is July 1. This is with reference to the Government's plan to open 50 new Kendriya Vidyalayas. In January this year, former HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar had announced that seven new Kendriya Vidyalayas will be opened in Kurung Kumey, Dibang Valley, Namsai, Upper Subansiri, Anjaw, West Siang and Upper Siang districts of Arunachal Pradesh this financial year.

