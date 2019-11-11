KSP Civil Police Hall Ticket Released. Direct Download Link Here

KSP hall ticket 2019: KSP call letter is available at ksp.gov.in.

KSP hall ticket 2019: The Karnataka State Police (KSP) Civil Police examination hall ticket has been released online today. The KSP hall ticket has now been released for the examination scheduled on November 17. The KSP call letter or hall tickets are available on the recruitment link provided on the official website, ksp.gov.in.

"Written Examination Call letter has been uploaded for POST OF CIVIL POLICE CONSTABLE ( MEN & WOMEN) - 2019, Download (from My Application) and attend the Written Examination as per the schedule mentioned in Call Letter," said a statement released on the official website of the KSP Civil Police recruitment 2019.

KSP hall ticket 2019: Direct download link

Download your KSP hall ticket 2019 from the direct download link provided here:

KSP hall ticket 2019 direct download link

KSP hall ticket 2017: How to download call letter

The candidates may download the KSP hall tickets following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Karnataka State Police, ksp.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the "Current Recruitment" link from homepage

Step 3: Click on the "Police Recruitment 2019" link from the next page open

Step 4: Click on "My Application" from next page

Step 5: Login with your registration details

Step 6: Download you hall ticket

