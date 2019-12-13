KSP Hall Ticket For Sub Inspector Recruitment Out. Direct Link Here

The KSP hall ticket for Sub Inspecter ET PST has been released at ksp.gov.in.

KSP hall ticket 2019: The Karnataka State Police (KSP) has released the ET PST call letter for the recruitment of post of Police Sub-Inspector or PSI (Civil) today on the official website. The KSP hall ticket has been released at ksp.gov.in. The date and other details of the ET PST for the PSI recruitment will be available on the call letter or hall ticket which has been released online. The KSP had released a recruitment notification for 300 PSI posts.

Candidates may able to download their KSP call letter after logging into "My Application" link on the recruitment website.

"ETPST Call letter has been uploaded for POST OF POLICE SUB-INSPECTOR (CIVIL) (MEN & WOMEN)- 2019 Download (from My Application Link) and attend the ET-PST on date mentioned in the call letter without fail," a notification released online by the KSP said.

Candidates would need to enter their application number and date of birth on the link given above to download the KSP hall ticket.

