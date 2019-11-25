KSP Hall Ticket For Armed Police Constable Exam Released. Direct Link Here

The KSP hall ticket for CAR/DAR exam is available at ksp.gov.in.

KSP hall ticket 2019: The Karnataka State Police (KSP) Armed Police Constable examination hall ticket has been released online today. The KSP hall ticket is available on the recruitment link provided on the official website, ksp.gov.in. The recruitment exam being held for more than 1,000 constable vacancies announed by the state police. Recently, the KSP has held recruitment examination for Civil Police jobs. The KSP Armed Police Constable written examination has been fixed for December 1.

"Written Examination Call letter has been uploaded for POST OF ARMED POLICE CONSTABLE (MEN) (CAR/DAR)-2019, Download (from My Application) and attend the Written Examination as per the schedule mentioned in Call Letter," said an update..

KSP hall ticket 2019: Direct download link

Download your KSP hall ticket 2019 from the direct download link provided here:

KSP hall ticket 2019 direct download link

KSP hall ticket 2019: How to download call letter

The candidates may download the KSP hall tickets following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Karnataka State Police, ksp.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the "Current Recruitment" link from homepage

Step 3: Click on the "Police Recruitment 2019" link from the next page open

Step 4: Click on the CAR/DAR recruitment link

Step 5: Click on "My Application" from next page

Step 6: Login with your registration details

Step 6: Download you hall ticket

