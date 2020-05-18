Karnataka Special Reserve Police Constable, Bandsmen Recruitment Begins

Karnataka Police: A total of 162 Sub Inspector post will also be filled in this recruitment drive.

The Karnataka Special Reserve Police Constable, Bandsmen recruitment has begun. Application forms can be filled and submitted online till June 15. In this recruitment, 2420 vacancies will be filled in Special Reserve Police Constable post and 252 in Bandsmen post.

Apply Online

The last date for payment of the online application fee is June 18. Payment should be made in HDFC / Post office only. Candidates have to fill the application and generate the challan and make the payment in the respective post office. If candidates submit more than one application for the same post, only one application (finally submitted) will be considered.

Candidates are suggested to go through the official website of Karnataka State Police to find details on eligibility criteria, selection process and vacancy details.

A total of 162 Sub Inspector post will also be filled in this recruitment drive.

The application process for Sub Inspector recruitment will begin on May 26. The last date for submission of application is June 26.

Click here for more Jobs News