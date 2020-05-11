Karnataka Police To Fill Over 2,500 Posts, Registration Begins Next Week

Karnataka Police has announced to recruit over 2,500 Sub Inspector,constable and bandsmen.

Karnataka Police has announced to recruit over 2,500 Sub Inspector, constable and bandsmen. Application forms for the recruitment will be available for candidates May 18 and May 26 onwards. The forms will be available on the official website of Karnataka State Police.

Of the total number of vacancies, 2420 vacancies will be filled in Special Reserve Police Constable post and 252 in Bandsmen post. A total of 162 Sub Inspector post will also be filled in this recruitment drive.

This is for aspiring police officers!! pic.twitter.com/2pY9aRzuOB — DGP KARNATAKA (@DgpKarnataka) May 7, 2020

The application process for Sub Inspector recruitment will begin on May 26 and for the other posts forms will be available from May 18. The last date for submission of application for Sub Inspector post is June 26 and for other posts is June 15.

Details of the recruitment will be available as per the schedule.

Candidates are suggested to check the official website for updates regarding the jobs.

