KSP Final Answer Key For Constable Exam Released, Result Expected Soon

KSP result 2019: The Karnataka State Police (KSP) has released the final answer key for the Constable recruitment exam. The KSP final answer key for the recruitment examination held on November 17 has been released on the official portal. Earlier, the recruitment section of KSP had released the preliminary or provisional answer key for the recruitment exam which is being held for 2013 posts. The keys can be accessed from ksp.gov.in. According to the official notification released by the KSP, candidates were given chance to raise their objections regarding the provisional KSP answer key till December 4, 2019.

The KSP result will be released based the final answer keys which have been set after checking the objections raised by the candidates.

The KSP had released this recruitment notification for filling up 2,013 posts in the State Police.

KSP answer key 2019: Check here

Candidates who had appeared for the KSP Civil Service examination may check their final answer key details here:

KSP final answer key 2019

"After conducting the Written examination on 17.11.2019 for selection to the post of Police Constable (CIVIL)-2019, the provisional answer key was published in the Police Department website www.ksp.gov.in on 26.11.2019. The objections received from the candidates about the Provisional Answer Key was sent to the expert committee. The Committee after examining the objections Final Answer key is published below. No more representations will be entertained as the Final Answer Key has been arrived at...

"For remaining questions the answer key are same as in provisional answer key published on 26.11.2019," a statement from the KSP said.

In a related development recently, the KSP has released the ET PST call letter for the recruitment of post of Police Sub-Inspector or PSI (Civil) on the official website.

The KSP hall ticket for ET PST has been released at ksp.gov.in. The date and other details of the ET PST for the PSI recruitment will be available on the call letter or hall ticket which has been released online. The KSP had released a recruitment notification for 300 PSI posts.

