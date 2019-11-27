KSP Answer Key For Civil Police Exam Out. Check Here

KSP answer key for Civil Police recruitment exam has been released at ksp.gov.in.

KSP answer key 2019: The Karnataka State Police (KSP) has released the Civil Police recruitment exam answer key. The KSP answer key for the recruitment examination held on November 17 has been released on the official portal. The keys can be accessed from ksp.gov.in. According to the official notification released by the KSP, candidates may raise their objections regarding the KSP answer key till December 4, 2019. The examination result will be released based the final answer keys which will be set after checking the objections raised by the candidates.

The KSP had released this recruitment notification for filling up 2,013 posts in the State Police.

KSP answer key 2019: Check here

Candidates who had appeared for the KSP Civil Service examination may check their answer keys here:

KSP answer key 2019: Series A

KSP answer key 2019: Series B

KSP answer key 2019: Series C

KSP answer key 2019: Series D

KSP answer key 2019: Series E

"Regarding any dispute in the Provisional Answer Key, candidates are advised to send their representations / objection to the Additional Director General of Police, Recruitment, Carlton House, Palace Road, Bengaluru -560 001 within 04.12.2019 with proof of their claim," the KSP said in the notification accompanying the answer key.

"No representations / objections regarding answer key will be entertained after 04.12.2019," it added.

In a related development recently, the KSP has released the Armed Police Constable examination hall ticket online. The KSP hall ticket for this recruitment examination is also available on the recruitment link provided on the official website, ksp.gov.in.

This recruitment exam will be held on December 1 for more than 1,000 constable vacancies announed by the State Police.

