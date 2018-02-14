KSP KSISF Constable Exam Hall Ticket Released @ Ksp.gov.in; Download Now

"Written Examination Call letter has been uploaded for Post of POLICE CONSTABLE (KSISF) (MEN & WOMEN)- 2017, Download (from My Applications) and attend the Written Examination as per the schedule mentioned in Call Letter," said a notification posted on the official website which hosts the admit card.
KSP KSISF Hall Ticket 2017: How to download
The candidates may download the KSISF hall tickets following these steps:
Step One: Visit the official website of Karnataka State Police, ksp.gov.in
Step Two: Click on the "Current Recruitment" link from homepage
Step Three: Click on the "Police Recruitment 2017" link from the next page open
Step Four: Click on "Click Here To Apply" given near "APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF POLICE CONSTABLE (MEN & WOMEN)(KSISF)- 2017"
Step Five: Click on the link "My Application" from next page
Step Six: Login with your registration details
Step Seven: Download you hall ticket
