APTET 2017 Hall Ticket @ Aptet.apcfss.in, Cse.ap.gov.in; Download Now

Andhra Pradesh Commissionerate of School Education (AP CSE) has started releasing the official APTET 2017 hall tickets for the exams scheduled from February 21 to March 3, 2018. According to the CSE, those candidates who have applied for both papers (Paper I and Paper II or Paper I and Paper III) may have to wait for some more time.



As it is happening right now, there is a chance that APTET hall tickets website may not respond when you try to access it.



In such situations, the candidates are advised to access the APTET official website after sometime.



According to APTET website, the applicants are advised to access the APTET 2017 hall tickets either from Mozila Firefox or Internet Explorer desktop browsers.

Candidates can download their Hall Tickets from the website at cse.ap.gov.in or directly from aptet.apcfss.in.



In case of any candidate could not download the Hall ticket he/ she should contact the Joint Director, TET of Commissioner of School Education, Anjaneya Towers, Ibrahimpatnam between 10.00 AM to 5.30 PM on all working hours in person only giving details of the journal number of the fee paid, reference number of the application submitted, a copy of the printout of the Application form and one photograph (same photograph as pasted on the application form).



Request for issue of duplicate Hall Ticket will not be entertained after the examination in any case.



APTET 2017 Hall ticket: How to download



APTET 2017: Exam Pattern



According APTET 2017 official notification, all questions will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), each carrying One Mark, with four alternatives out of which One Answer will be correct. There will be no Negative Marking.



There will be Two Papers for the APTET 2017. APTET Paper-I will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for Classes I to V, Paper-II will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for Classes VI to VIII. A person who intends to be a Teacher either for Classes I to V or for Classes VI to VIII shall have to appear in both Papers (Paper I and Paper II).



In APTET Paper I (for Classes I to V) and Paper II, number of MCQs will be 150 and the duration of examination will be 2 and half hours.



The APTET question paper shall be bilingual (i.e). English followed by the language-I chosen by the candidates for all languages except Sanskrit. For the candidates choosing Sanskrit, the questions shall be in Telugu followed by Sanskrit (Devanagari Script).



