APTET 2018 Hall Tickets Released; Download Now

APTET 2017 result was released in March 2018. The exam was organised in 20 sessions from February 21, 2018 till March 2, 2018. APTET-December, 2017 was conducted for all those candidates who are aspiring to become teachers in State Government, Mandal Parishad, ZillaParishad, Municipality, Private Aided Schools and Private un-aided schools in Andhra Pradesh State for classes 1 to 8.
CommentsAbout APTET 2018: The exam is organized by the Department of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh. For the computer based test, online registration process was conducted in May. The objective is to ensure National Standards and benchmark of Teacher quality in the recruitment process in accordance with the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE).
Click here for more Jobs News