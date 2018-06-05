APTET 2018 Hall Tickets Released; Download Now The Commissioner of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh will conduct the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET) from June 10 to June 21.

Share EMAIL PRINT APTET 2018 Hall Tickets: Know How To Download New Delhi: APTET 2018 hall tickets have been released. The Commissioner of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh will conduct the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET) from June 10 to June 21. Admit card or hall tickets for the same is available online on the official website aptet.apcfss.in. The exam will be held in 13 districts and centres at Hyderabad, Bangalore and Chennai. Candidates can download their APTET 2018 hall tickets using their candidate ID/ reference ID, mobile number or aadhar number.



was released in March 2018. The exam was organised in 20 sessions from February 21, 2018 till March 2, 2018. APTET-December, 2017 was conducted for all those candidates who are aspiring to become teachers in State Government, Mandal Parishad, ZillaParishad, Municipality, Private Aided Schools and Private un-aided schools in Andhra Pradesh State for classes 1 to 8.



About APTET 2018: The exam is organized by the Department of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh. For the computer based test, online registration process was conducted in May. The objective is to ensure National Standards and benchmark of Teacher quality in the recruitment process in accordance with the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE).



