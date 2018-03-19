APTET 2018 Results Released @ Aptet.apcfss.in, Download Now CSE, Government of Andhra Pradesh has released the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET) 2017 results on the official website.

APTET 2018 results have been declared. Commissioner of School Education (CSE), Government of Andhra Pradesh has released the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET) 2017 results (it is called both APTET 2017 and APTET 2018 since the notification came on year 2017 and the exams were conducted on year 2018) on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the APTET 2017 may check their results from the official website aptet.apcfss.in after logging in with their examination registration details. The APTET exam was organised in 20 sessions from February 21, 2018 till March 2, 2018.After the exams were concluded, the organisers released the preliminary answer keys and final keys later.APTET-December, 2017 is organised for all those candidates who are aspiring to become teachers in State Government, Mandal Parishad, ZillaParishad, Municipality, Private Aided Schools and Private un-aided schools in Andhra Pradesh State for classes 1 to 8.Follow these steps:Step One: Go to the official website of CSE AP at aptet.apcfss.inStep Two: Click on the APTET results 2018 link; " Results Step Three: Enter the details askedStep Four: Submit the detailsStep Five: Save a copy of the resultStep Six: Take its printout The Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET 2017) conducted by Department of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh in all 13 Districts of the State through a Computer Based Test. The objective is to ensure National Standards and benchmark of Teacher quality in the recruitment process in accordance with the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE).