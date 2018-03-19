APTET 2017 Result Expected Today; Check Details Here Commissioner of School Education, Andhra Pradesh (CSE AP) will release the APTET result on the official website aptet.apcfss.in.

APTET 2017 Result: Know How To Check

APTET 2017 final results are expected today. The results were expected to be released on 16 March, however the Education Minister was not available that day. Therefore the result date was postponed to 19 March, reports the Times of India. Commissioner of School Education, Andhra Pradesh (CSE AP) will release the APTET result on the official website aptet.apcfss.in. A total of 4,10,828 candidates have appeared for the exam. The exam was held in 20 sessions from 21 February 2018 till 2 March 2018.



CSE AP had allowed candidates to raise objections against the provisional answer keys till 9 March.



CSE AP has set pass mark criteria for different categories. For candidates belonging to OC community a minimum 60% mark is essential to pass; the pass mark for BC community is 50% marks. For other categories the pass mark is 40%.



APTET Certificate / Marks Memo shall be valid for a period of 7 years from the date of TET examination in accordance with NCTE Guidelines.



DSC Recruitment Criteria



For selection in District Selection Committee (DSC) recruitment, candidates with APTET scores will have added advantage. For the selection 20% weightage will be given to APTET scores.



