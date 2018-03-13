APTET 2017 Final Answer Key Released Candidates who had appeared for the exam and have been waiting for the APTET final keys can download the same subject wise from the official website aptet.apcfss.in.

Share EMAIL PRINT APTET 2017 Final Answer Key; Know How To Download New Delhi: Final answer keys for Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET) 2017 have been released. Candidates who had appeared for the exam and have been waiting for the final keys can download the same subject wise from the official website aptet.apcfss.in. The examination was held from 21 February till 2 March. CSE AP had allowed candidates to raise objections against the provisional answer keys till 9 March. Since final answer keys have been released now, candidates can expect the final result soon.



Initially the answer key was expected to be released immediately after 15 February, but 15605 candidates could not appear for the exam as exam conducting body, Commissioner of School Education (CSE) AP could not accommodate the candidates in the districts of their choices. Those candidates were allotted test centres at Bangalore, Chennai and Hyderabad. CSE AP then allowed such candidates to appear for the exam, at the centres of their choice, on 2 March 2018.



Online registration for the exam was held in December 2017.



APTET Results 2017-2018

The result was expected to be announced in the first week of February. However with the release of the final answer keys it can be expected anytime soon. For OC candidates 60% marks and above is required to qualify the APTET, it is 50% marks for BC category candidates. For candidates belonging to other categories the pass mark for APTET is 40% marks and above. 'The validity of Certificates shall be for a period of 7 years from the date of TET concerned as per CTET. A person who has qualified in TET examination may appear again for improving his/her scores in subsequent years. The said certificates will be given in digital format,' reads the official notification.



For teacher recruitment in Andhra Pradesh, APTET scores will carry a weightage of 20%; rest 80% of the weightage will be given to the written test in Teacher Recruitment Test (TRT).



Click here for more



Final answer keys for Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET) 2017 have been released. Candidates who had appeared for the exam and have been waiting for the final keys can download the same subject wise from the official website aptet.apcfss.in. The examination was held from 21 February till 2 March. CSE AP had allowed candidates to raise objections against the provisional answer keys till 9 March. Since final answer keys have been released now, candidates can expect the final result soon.Initially the answer key was expected to be released immediately after 15 February, but 15605 candidates could not appear for the exam as exam conducting body, Commissioner of School Education (CSE) AP could not accommodate the candidates in the districts of their choices. Those candidates were allotted test centres at Bangalore, Chennai and Hyderabad. CSE AP then allowed such candidates to appear for the exam, at the centres of their choice, on 2 March 2018.Online registration for the exam was held in December 2017.The result was expected to be announced in the first week of February. However with the release of the final answer keys it can be expected anytime soon. For OC candidates 60% marks and above is required to qualify the APTET, it is 50% marks for BC category candidates. For candidates belonging to other categories the pass mark for APTET is 40% marks and above. 'The validity of Certificates shall be for a period of 7 years from the date of TET concerned as per CTET. A person who has qualified in TET examination may appear again for improving his/her scores in subsequent years. The said certificates will be given in digital format,' reads the official notification. For teacher recruitment in Andhra Pradesh, APTET scores will carry a weightage of 20%; rest 80% of the weightage will be given to the written test in Teacher Recruitment Test (TRT).Click here for more Recruitment/ Employment News