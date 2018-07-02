APTET 2018 Result Declared At Aptet.apcfss.in; Check Pass Criteria

APTET 2018 Result Declared; Check Pass Criteria

The Commissioner of School Education, Andhra Pradesh has announced the result for APTET 2018 today. The answer key and response sheets for the exam had already been released on the official website and the final result will be available shortly. APTET 2018 exam was conducted from June 10 to June 19. The exam was conducted for two papers and in two sessions on each day.

APTET 2018 Result: how to Check?

Step one: Go to APTET 2018 official website: www.aptet.apcfss.in.

Step two: Click on the Results link.

Step three: Enter your hall ticket number and date of birth.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

The criteria for passing in the examination is as follows:

For candidates belonging to the OC community, pass marks is 60% and above

For candidates belonging to the BC community, pass marks is 50% and above

For candidates belonging to the SC/ST/Differently-Abled (PH) & Ex-Servicemen community, pass marks is 40% and above

The AP- TET shall apply to all the Schools referred to in Clause (n) of Section 2 of the RTE Act. However, a School referred to in Sub-Clause (iv) of Clause(n) of Section 2 of the RTE Act, may exercise the option of considering either the TET conducted by the Central Government or the AP-TET.

