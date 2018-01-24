APTET 2018 Hall Ticket: Download Your AP TET Admit Card From Today @ Cse.ap.gov.in, Aptet.apcfss.in

APTET or AP TET notification was released on December 2017.
APTET 2018 hall ticket / admit card: How to download
APTET 2018 Hall Ticket: Download Your Admit Card From Today @ Aptet.apcfss.in, Cse.ap.gov.in
The candidates who are searching for APTET 2018 hall ticket may download their admit cards following these steps:
Step One: Go to the official website of APTET 2018 (Aptet.apcfss.in, Cse.ap.gov.in)
Step Two: Click on the admit card link or login
Step Three: Enter your exam details on the space given
Step Four: Submit the details
Step Five: Download your APTET 2018 hall ticket or admit card
According to the APTET revised the schedule, January 23 was the date for releasing the online mock test facility for the applicants. As of now, the CSE has not released the link for the online mock test facility.
APTET 2018: Upcoming important dates
Comments
Schedule of AP TET 2018 Examination : 05.02.2018 to 15.02..2018
AP TET 2018 initial key to be published: 16.02.2018
Objections of initial key can be raised: 16.02.2018 to 21.02.2018
Final key to be published: 24.02.2018
Final result declaration: 26.02.2018
Click here for more Jobs News