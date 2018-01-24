APTET 2018 Hall Ticket: Download Your AP TET Admit Card From Today @ Cse.ap.gov.in, Aptet.apcfss.in APTET 2018 hall ticket or admit card download process will begin today on the official website of the test.

Share EMAIL PRINT APTET 2018 Hall Ticket: Download Your AP TET Admit Card From Today @ Cse.ap.gov.in, Aptet.apcfss.in New Delhi: APTET 2018 hall ticket or admit card download process will begin today on the official website of the test. The o



APTET or AP TET notification was released on December 2017.

APTET 2018 hall ticket / admit card: How to download APTET 2018 Hall Ticket: Download Your Admit Card From Today @ Aptet.apcfss.in, Cse.ap.gov.in



The candidates who are searching for APTET 2018 hall ticket may download their admit cards following these steps:



Step One: Go to the official website of APTET 2018 (Aptet.apcfss.in, Cse.ap.gov.in)



Step Two: Click on the admit card link or login



Step Three: Enter your exam details on the space given



Step Four: Submit the details



Step Five: Download your APTET 2018 hall ticket or admit card



According to the APTET revised the schedule, January 23 was the date for releasing the online mock test facility for the applicants. As of now, the CSE has not released the link for the online mock test facility.



APTET 2018: Upcoming important dates



Download of AP TET 2018: 24.01.2018 onwards

Schedule of AP TET 2018 Examination : 05.02.2018 to 15.02..2018

AP TET 2018 initial key to be published: 16.02.2018

Objections of initial key can be raised: 16.02.2018 to 21.02.2018

Final key to be published: 24.02.2018

Final result declaration: 26.02.2018



Click here for more





APTET 2018 hall ticket or admit card download process will begin today on the official website of the test. The o nline application process of Andhra Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test (APTET or AP TET) 2018 was conducted till January 22 this year. According to the new schedule released by the Andhra Pradesh Commissionerate of School Education (CSE), the APTET 2018 exams will be held from February 5 to February 15. The AP TET 2017 exam will be held in two sessions; the first session will start from 9.30 am to 12. 00 noon while the second session will be held from 2.30 pm to 5.00 pm.APTET or AP TET notification was released on December 2017.The candidates who are searching for APTET 2018 hall ticket may download their admit cards following these steps:Step One: Go to the official website of APTET 2018 (Aptet.apcfss.in, Cse.ap.gov.in)Step Two: Click on the admit card link or loginStep Three: Enter your exam details on the space givenStep Four: Submit the detailsStep Five: Download your APTET 2018 hall ticket or admit cardAccording to the APTET revised the schedule, January 23 was the date for releasing the online mock test facility for the applicants. As of now, the CSE has not released the link for the online mock test facility. Download of AP TET 2018: 24.01.2018 onwardsSchedule of AP TET 2018 Examination : 05.02.2018 to 15.02..2018AP TET 2018 initial key to be published: 16.02.2018Objections of initial key can be raised: 16.02.2018 to 21.02.2018Final key to be published: 24.02.2018Final result declaration: 26.02.2018Click here for more Jobs News