APTET 2017 Admit Card To Be Released Today

In a recent update, CSE AP has allowed 'candidates pursuing B.Ed/ D.Ed 2016-2018 for applying for TET-2017 and also pursuing candidate Language Pandits 2017-2018.'
AP TET 2017 Hall Ticket: Know How To Download
The candidates who are searching for APTET 2017 hall ticket may download their admit cards following these steps:
Step One: Go to the official website of APTET 2017 (Aptet.apcfss.in, Cse.ap.gov.in)
Step Two: Click on the admit card link or login
Step Three: Enter your exam details on the space given
Step Four: Submit the details
Step Five: Download your APTET 2017 admit card
The online application process of Andhra Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test (APTET or AP TET) 2017 was conducted till January 22 this year.
APTET notification was released on December 2017.
