APTET 2017 Admit Card To Be Released Today APTET 2017 admit card will be released today. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download the same from the official website.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT APTET 2017 Admit Card: Know How To Download New Delhi: admit card will be released today. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download the same from the official website. According to the new schedule released by the Andhra Pradesh Commissionerate of School Education (CSE), the APTET 2017 exams will be held from 21 February to 3 March 2018. The AP TET 2017 exam will be held in two sessions; the first session will start from 9.30 am to 12. 00 noon while the second session will be held from 2.30 pm to 5.00 pm.



In a recent update, CSE AP has allowed 'candidates pursuing B.Ed/ D.Ed 2016-2018 for applying for TET-2017 and also pursuing candidate Language Pandits 2017-2018.'



AP TET 2017 Hall Ticket: Know How To Download



The candidates who are searching for APTET 2017 hall ticket may download their admit cards following these steps:



Step One: Go to the official website of APTET 2017 (Aptet.apcfss.in, Cse.ap.gov.in)



Step Two: Click on the admit card link or login



Step Three: Enter your exam details on the space given



Step Four: Submit the details



Step Five: Download your APTET 2017 admit card



The online application process of Andhra Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test (APTET or AP TET) 2017 was conducted till January 22 this year.



APTET notification was released on December 2017.



Teaching job aspirants should also note that CBSE is likely to come out with CTET 2018 notification in March.



Click here for more



