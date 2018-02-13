SSC IMD Scientific Assistant Results 2017 Declared @ Ssc.nic.in; Here Is How To Check Your Mark List SSC IMD Scientific Assistant recruitment exam results can be accessed from the official website, ssc.nic.in.

9 Shares EMAIL PRINT SSC IMD Scientific Assistant Results 2017 Declared; Here Is How To Check New Delhi: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has published the results and mark lists of Scientific Assistant in IMD Examination, 2017 on the official website of the commission today.



According to SSC, the Marks Lists of 1,61,183 candidates have been sent to India Meteorological Department, M/o Earth Sciences to conduct Document Verification and process the Final Result of the successful candidates keeping in view the number of vacancies.



SSC had earlier notified a total vacancy of 1102 posts for this recruitment.

SSC IMD Scientific Assistant Results 2017: How to check SSC IMD Scientific Assistant Results 2017 Declared @ Ssc.nic.in; Check Now



The candidates may follow these steps to check their SSC IMD results:



Step One: Visit the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in

Step Two: Click on the results link from the homepage

Step Three: Click on the Others link from the next page

Step Four: Click on the link given near "SCORES OF CANDIDATES IN COMPUTER BASED WRITTEN EXAMINATION OF SCIENTIFIC ASSISTANT IN INDIA METEOROLOGICAL DEPARTMENT EXAMINATION 2017"

Step Five: Click on this: link from next page open

Step Six: Login and check your results and marks from next page by using their Registration No./ Roll No. and Registration Password.



The SSC IMD Scientific Assistant notification had invited application from candidates who held Bachelor's Degree in Science (with Physics as one of the subject)/ Computer Science/Information Technology/ Computer Applications OR Diploma in Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering from a recognized Institution/University or equivalent.



Candidate may keep close watch on the websites of the Commission, respective regional office and Indian Meteorological Department for further update/information about the recruitment details.



Click here for more





