SSC IMD Scientific Assistant Results 2017 Declared @ Ssc.nic.in; Here Is How To Check Your Mark List

According to SSC, the Marks Lists of 1,61,183 candidates have been sent to India Meteorological Department, M/o Earth Sciences to conduct Document Verification and process the Final Result of the successful candidates keeping in view the number of vacancies.
SSC had earlier notified a total vacancy of 1102 posts for this recruitment.
SSC IMD Scientific Assistant Results 2017: How to check
The candidates may follow these steps to check their SSC IMD results:
Step One: Visit the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in
Step Two: Click on the results link from the homepage
Step Three: Click on the Others link from the next page
Step Four: Click on the link given near "SCORES OF CANDIDATES IN COMPUTER BASED WRITTEN EXAMINATION OF SCIENTIFIC ASSISTANT IN INDIA METEOROLOGICAL DEPARTMENT EXAMINATION 2017"
Step Five: Click on this: link from next page open
Step Six: Login and check your results and marks from next page by using their Registration No./ Roll No. and Registration Password.
The SSC IMD Scientific Assistant notification had invited application from candidates who held Bachelor's Degree in Science (with Physics as one of the subject)/ Computer Science/Information Technology/ Computer Applications OR Diploma in Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering from a recognized Institution/University or equivalent.
