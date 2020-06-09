Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) Postponed

KSET: Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) has been postponed.

The Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) for for recruitment of Assistant Professors, which was scheduled to be held on June 21 has been postponed.The exam was initially scheduled to be held on April 12. However, due to COVID-19 pandemic it was postponed and new exam date was announced. The registration link was also reopened for candidates who had missed out to apply before.

The Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) Center, University of Mysore, Mysore is the Nodal Agency recognized by the UGC, New Delhi for conducting the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) for Assistant Professor since 2010.

KSET will comprise two papers having objective type multiple choice questions. The first paper shall consist of 50 objective type compulsory questions each carrying 2 marks. The questions which will be of general nature, intended to assess the teaching/research aptitude of the candidate. It will primarily be designed to test reasoning ability, comprehension, divergent thinking and general awareness of the candidate. The second paper shall consist of 100 objective type compulsory questions each carrying 2 marks which will be based on the subject selected by the candidate.

Click here for more Jobs News