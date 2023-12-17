Karnataka State Eligibility Test 2023: Registration Window Reopens On December 18

KSET 2023: The deadline for submitting applications is December 19 at 4pm.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is scheduled to reopen registration for the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2023 on December 18, 2023. Individuals interested in applying for the test can complete the application process through KEA's official website at kea.kar.nic.in. The deadline for submitting applications is December 19, 2023, at 4pm.

KSET 2023: Steps to apply

Go to the official KEA website at kea.kar.nic.in.

on the homepage, click on the KSET 2023 registration link

Enter the required registration details on the new page.

Submit the information and log in to the account.

Complete the application form and make the necessary payment of application fees.

Submit the form, download the confirmation page, and retain a hard copy for future reference.

General, Cat-IIA, IIB, IIIA, IIIB & other state candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1,000 while Cat-I, SC, ST, PWD & transgender Candidates need to pay Rs 700.

The KSET examination, originally scheduled for November 26, 2023, has been rescheduled to take place on December 31, 2023.

The exam will consist of two papers, each comprising only objective type Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs).

For additional information, candidates can refer to the official KEA website.

KSET 2023: All you need to know

The Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) is an annual examination conducted by the Karnataka State Eligibility Test Center, University of Mysore. It aims to identify suitable candidates for the position of lectureship/assistant Professor within the state of Karnataka. As per the information provided on the official KSET website, successful candidates in the KSET are subject to the recruitment rules and regulations applicable to lecturers/assistant professors in various universities, colleges, and institutions-be they government, aided, or private-across the state of Karnataka.