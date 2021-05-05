Kerala State Eligibility Test In July, Registration Deadline Extended

KSET will be held in July. The registration deadline will be extended till May 20.

Kerala State Eligibility Test will be held in July. The exact date has not been announced yet. The registration for the exam has been extended till May 20. The exam is held for appointment as Higher Secondary School Teachers and Non-Vocational Teachers.

Apply Online

The exam will comprise two papers-paper 1 will be common for all candidates and will consist of general knowledge and teaching aptitude and paper 2 will be a test based on the subject of specialisation of the candidate at the postgraduate level. There will be 37 subjects.

The approved syllabus of the subjects for Kerala State Eligibility Test is available in the official website of the LBS Centre. No age limit is prescribed for candidates appearing for the exam.

Candidates who have Master's degree in the relevant discipline are eligible to apply for the exam. "Candidates who have acquired their qualification through Correspondence Courses/Open Universities which are not recognized by any one of the Universities in Kerala are not eligible to appear for the exam," it has been mentioned in the job notification.

Regarding B.Ed Degree in Hindi obtained from the Dakshin Bharatha Hindi Prachar Sabha, the LBS Centre has notified that, "candidates who have acquired B.Ed Degree in Hindi conducted by the Dakshin Bharatha Hindi Prachar Sabha are exempted from the requirement of producing the equivalency certificate, as the degree has been recognized by the Universities in Kerala."

