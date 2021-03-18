Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) On April 11, Registration Window Open

KSET on April 11; Apply on or before March 20 with late registration fees.

The Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) will be held on April 11. The option to register for this exam was open till March 7. However, candidates can apply for this exam till March 20 with late registration fees. After registering candidates have to submit the hard copy of the filled forms and the deadline for this is March 22.

Apply Online

KSET is held for 41 subjects at 11 nodal centres across Karnataka. Candidates who qualify the KSET - 2021 are governed by the recruitment rules and regulations stipulated for the post of Assistant Professors of concerned universities, colleges, institutions (government or aided or private) of Karnataka state.

Candidates whose application forms are accepted will be issued admit cards. "Printout of admission card should be retained by the candidate and bring on the day of examination. No admission card will be issued separately either by the Nodal centers or by KSET center. Candidates should compulsorily bring the valid Photo ID to the examination center without fail," reads the official notice.

Candidates should carry the admit card, one passport size photo, photo ID card to the exam centre.

"Candidates are not allowed to carry any textual material, Calculators, Docu Pen, Slide Rules, Log Tables and Electronic Watches with facilities of calculator, printed or written material, bits of papers, mobile phone, Blue- tooth devices, pager or any other electronic gadget/ device etc.," the notice also reads.

