Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) On April 11, Registration Begins

The Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) for the selection of Assistant Professors will be held on April 11. Registration for the exam has begun. Candidates can fill and submit the application forms available on the website till March 7. The option to submit the application forms will be open till March 13, with a late fee of Rs 250.

KSET will be held for 41 subjects at 11 nodal centres across Karnataka. Candidates who qualify the KSET - 2021 are governed by the recruitment rules and regulations stipulated for the post of Assistant Professors of concerned universities, colleges, institutions (government or aided or private) of Karnataka state.

Candidates who have secured at least 55% of marks in Master's Degree are eligible to appear for the exam.

Candidates who are pursuing their Master's degree or those who are awaiting the final result are eligible to apply.

There is no upper age limit to apply for KSET.

"Candidate who became eligible in Previous KSETs are not eligible to apply again in the same subject. If any candidate found to be eligible in previous KSET tests and reappearing on same subject in current KSET, their candidature will be cancelled and the previous eligibility is withdrawn through de-notification," the exam notification reads.

Application fee for general category candidates is Rs 1150, Rs 650 for candidates belonging to Cat-I, SC,ST, PwD categories and Rs 950 for the rest.