Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) In June. Registration Date Extended

The Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) will be held on June 21. The exam is held for recruitment of Assistant Professors. The registration deadline for the test was over on March 6. However with the new exam date, the candidates have been given another option to apply for the exam. This time candidates can apply with an extra fee of Rs 250. The deadline for the submission of online application form with late fee is May 25. The official website of KSET is kset.uni-mysore.ac.in.

Registered candidates can download their application form and the admit card before May 28.

The exam will comprise two papers having objective type multiple choice questions. The first paper shall consist of 50 objective type compulsory questions each carrying 2 marks. The questions which will be of general nature, intended to assess the teaching/research aptitude of the candidate. It will primarily be designed to test reasoning ability, comprehension, divergent thinking and general awareness of the candidate. The second paper shall consist of 100 objective type compulsory questions each carrying 2 marks which will be based on the subject selected by the candidate.

KSET will be held in 41 subjects at 11 nodal centres across the state.

The Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) Center, University of Mysore, Mysore is the Nodal Agency recognized by the UGC, New Delhi for conducting the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) for Assistant Professor since 2010.

