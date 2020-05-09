Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) Dates To Be Announced Soon

KSET: The exam will be held in 41 subjects at 11 nodal centres across the state.

The Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) for recruitment of Assistant Professors was postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown. New exam dates will be announced soon and will be updated on the website, State Higher Education Minister Ashwathnarayan C. N. has said. The official website of KSET is kset.uni-mysore.ac.in.

The Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) Center, University of Mysore, Mysore is the Nodal Agency recognized by the UGC, New Delhi for conducting the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) for Assistant Professor since 2010.

On March 30, the Centre had notified the postponement of the exam. The exam was notified in February and it was scheduled to be held on April 12.

The exam will comprise two papers having objective type multiple choice questions. The first paper shall consist of 50 objective type compulsory questions each carrying 2 marks. The questions which will be of general nature, intended to assess the teaching/research aptitude of the candidate. It will primarily be designed to test reasoning ability, comprehension, divergent thinking and general awareness of the candidate. The second paper shall consist of 100 objective type compulsory questions each carrying 2 marks which will be based on the subject selected by the candidate.

KSET is the minimum eligibility condition for recruitment and appointment of Assistant Professors in Universities / Colleges / Institutions of Higher education (Government/ Aided/ Private) in Karnataka State. The candidates who have passed the UGC-NET/CSIR JRF examination prior to 1989 are also exempted from KSET examination.

