KSET: Admit Cards Released In April, June Can Be Used To Appear For Exam

The Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) will be held on September 27. Regarding the admit cards, the University of Mysore, which will conduct the exam, has notified that, "the candidates already downloaded the admission card for 12th April 2020 & for 21st June 2020, can appear the examination with the same admission card with ID proof. The print form will be allowed till 24th Sep 2020 morning."

The KSET will be held in 41 subjects and for each subject the exam will be held in two sessions. In the first session the question paper will have 50 compulsory questions and candidates will be given one hour to attempt it. "The questions which will be of general nature, intended to assess the teaching/research aptitude of the candidate. It will primarily be designed to test reasoning ability, comprehension, divergent thinking and general awareness of the candidate," the exam notification says. In the second session, there will be 100 subject-based questions.

In view of the COVID-19 infection, certain guidelines have been released for the candidates.

Candidates have been asked to be present 2 hours before the test time at the exam centre. They have been asked to wear mask and hand gloves and maintain social distancing. Candidates have been allowed to carry transparent water bottle and a small hand sanitizer.

