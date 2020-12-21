Kerala State Eligibility Test (KSET) Admit Card Today

KSET on January 10, Admit cards will be released today

Admit cards for the Kerala State Eligibility Test (KSET) will be released today. The exam will be held on January 10, 2021. There will be two papers in KSET. Paper 1 will be common to all and paper 2 will be based on the subject of specialization of the candidate at the postgraduate level.

The pass mark in the exam is 48 marks. Candidates belonging to OBC (non-creamy layer) have to secure a minimum of 45 marks to pass and candidates belonging to differently-abled, SC, ST categories have to secure 40 marks to pass.

After the exam the answer keys of the KSET will be released. "The answer keys of all subjects will be published in the official websites of the LBS Centre immediately after the examination," the LBS Centre has said. "Complaints, if any, from the candidates regarding the answer keys may be sent to the Director, LBS Centre, in writing, within five calendar days from the date of publication of the keys," it has added.

This exam was scheduled to be held in February 2020 and was notified in January 2020.

State Eligibility Test or SET is a mandatory requirement for appointment as higher secondary school teachers in the state. The LBS Centre for Science and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram, conducts the SET on the basis of the syllabus approved by the Board of Examinations.

The exam will be held for 31 subjects.

