Railway Exams Postponed In Kerala

Kerala Flood: Railway Exams Postponed

For candidates who have been allotted centre in Kerala and for the residents of the State, Indian Railways has postponed the exam. This is a major relief to the job aspirants of the State as the national transporter, has, for the second time decided to postpone the exams considering the grave flood situation in the State. Exams scheduled to be held on August 20 and 21, in all the three shifts, have been cancelled for the time being. 'Revised exam city, date and shift will be published shortly on this website for downloading fresh e Call letter,' reads the official statement from RRB Thiruvananthapuram.

Indian Railways has cancelled the exam for flood affected candidates since August 17. This move, is ought to benefit, more than 70,000 job aspirants in the State.

On the other hand, the Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) has decided to postpone the recruitment exams, document verifications and interviews scheduled till August 23. In a notice issued by the commission as well as a post on it's official social media account, the commission notified that all the online and OMR department exams, certificate verification and interviews scheduled till August 23 have been postponed indeterminately.

Railway exams for recruitment to Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) and Technician posts will be held till August 31.

