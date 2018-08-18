Kerala Flood Update: KPSC Postpones Exams, Interviews Scheduled Till August 23

Kerala Public Service Commission has postponed all government exams and interviews scheduled till August 23. In a notice issued by the commission as well as a post on it's official social media account, the commission notified that all the online and OMR department exams, certificate verification and interviews scheduled till August 23 have been postponed indeterminately.

KPSC had earlier also postponed the recruitment processes which were scheduled for 17-18 August 2018.

The flood situation in Kerala has not improved since and so the commission has decided to further postpone the exams and interviews. The new dates would be announced on the commission's website in due course of time.

RRB which is conducting exams for Group C vacancies has also postponed the examinations at all its exam centres in Kerala.

Advertisement

There's yet to receive a word form IBPS and ICAR which have exams scheduled tomorrow.

Kerala is reeling under the worst floods it has faced in a century. Reports suggest that at least 324 people have lost their lives. A new red alert was issued for 11 districts in Kerala as heavy rainfall was predicted in all districts except Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Kasaragod.

Click here for more Jobs News