Kerala PSC Postpones Recruitment Processes Due To Flood Situation

Kerala Flood Situation: PSC Postpones Recruitment Processes

In the wake of grave flood situation in the State, the Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) has decided to postpone the recruitment processes scheduled for 17-18 August 2018. Written exams, departmental exams, interview, service verification, certificate verification scheduled on those dates have been cancelled. New dates for the same will be announced later. Concerned candidates are suggested to monitor the official website for updates in this regard.

Meanwhile civil service aspirants in the State shall have to wait for the official notification of Kerala Administrative Services (KAS). This is for the first time the Kerala PSC will conduct the exam. KAS will be held in online mode. Commission Chairman has said that the IT labs in technical institutions such as polytechnic colleges, ITIs and engineering colleges will be used to conduct PSC examinations.

In June, when the State was facing the deadly Nipah outbreak, The State Public Service Commission, had then, as well re-scheduled the recruitment exams for School Assistant and Civil Police Officer/ Women Civil Police Officer posts.

In another development, Kerala PSC has decided to donate Rs 25 lakh to the CMO flood relief fund. It was decided in a special meeting convened by the Commission's Chairman Advocate M.K. Shakeer. Presently the Commission has 1650 employees comprising the Chairman and 20 Members.

