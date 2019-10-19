Jharkhand Public Service Commission Announces Accounts Officer Vacancies

JPSC has announced Accounts Officer vacancies

Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has announced recruitment for 16 vacancies of Account Officer. The online application process will start from October 21, 2019 and conclude on November 15, 2019. Candidates will be selected for the position after a three-tier process including a preliminary examination, main examination, and interview.

Any candidate with a graduate degree in Commerce/ Economics/ Mathematics/ Statistics from a recognized university is eligible to apply for the recruitment.

The lower age limit for these vacancies is 21 years and upper age limit is 35 years. Candidates in reserved categories will be allowed relaxation on upper age limit.

The upper age limit will be counted as on August 1, 2015 and as on August 1, 2019. The August 1, 2015 reference date will be applicable only to those candidates who had applied for these posts earlier against advertisement number 06/2017.

The selection process constitutes a preliminary examination, main examination, and an interview. The preliminary exam will have two papers on General Studies, each of 3 hours' duration. Both papers will be objective in nature and will carry 100 marks each.

The Main exam will be subjective in nature and have three papers. Paper one will have two sections - General Hindi carrying 50 marks, and General English carrying 50 marks. Paper two will be General Studies carrying 100 marks, and Paper three will be optional paper; candidates will need to select one of the following subjects for the optional paper - Commerce and Accounts law, Economics, Mathematics, and Statistics.

