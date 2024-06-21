Jharkhand Public Service Commission Mains Exam 2024 Admit Card Released

JPSC Mains Exam 2024: The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has issued admit cards for the Combined Civil Services (Main) Examination 2024. Candidates who cleared the JPSC preliminary stage can download their hall tickets from the official website, : The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has issued admit cards for the Combined Civil Services (Main) Examination 2024. Candidates who cleared the JPSC preliminary stage can download their hall tickets from the official website, jpsc.gov.in . To access the admit card, candidates need to enter their login credentials, including registration number and date of birth. The JPSC Main Exam-2023 is scheduled to take place from June 22 to June 24, aiming to fill 342 vacancies across various departments in the state government.

JPSC Mains Exam 2024: Steps To Download Admit Card

Visit the official website of JPSC, jpsc.gov.in

Navigate to the admit card section

Enter all required details

Download the admit card for the JPSC Mains exam

Print the admit card for future reference

JPSC Exam 2024: Educational Qualification

Candidates must hold a Bachelor's degree from a recognised central or state university. Final year students must have completed and passed their examinations before the JPSC application submission deadline.

JPSC Exam 2024: Exam pattern

The selection process includes a Preliminary Exam, Mains Exam, and Interview.

JPSC Exam 2024: Age Limit

Candidates applying for the Jharkhand State Police Service must be aged between 20 and 35 years.

For positions in the Jharkhand Labour Service or Jharkhand Finance Service, candidates must be at least 21 years old.

Maximum age limits are as follows: Unreserved candidates - 35 years, BC-II/BC-I candidates - 37 years, unreserved females - 38 years, SC & ST candidates (both male and female) - 40 years.

JPSC Exam 2024: Height