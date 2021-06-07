Jharkhand High Court Cancels Merit List Of 6th JPSC Exam For 326 Posts

JPSC 6th exam merit list cancelled.

Jharkhand High Court has cancelled the merit list of the 6th JPSC exam which was conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) to fill 326 positions. The Court was hearing today plea filed by Umesh Prasad, a student leader.

Justice Sanjay Kumar Dwivedi has asked the Commission to release a new merit list within 4 weeks.

Welcoming the decision of the High Court, the petitioner said, "the Commission had declared the declared the result without following the pass mark criteria. The result of the qualifying paper was added to the merit list. The pass mark in the qualifying paper was 30."

"It was also mandatory to qualify in each paper, however, the Commission didn't follow this while preparing the merit list," he added.

Examinations of the sixth JPSC were held in 2016 and results were declared in April 2020.

Meanwhile, the state civil service exam which was scheduled to be held on May 2 was postponed in view of the COVID-19 situation. New exam date has not been announced yet. This exam will be held to fill vacancies in various departments and organisations generated during 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020.

