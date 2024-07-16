Jharkhand CDPO Preliminary Results 2024 Out, Check Details

JPSC CDPO Result 2024: The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has released the results of the Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) 2024 preliminary examination, which was held on June 10. The recruitment aims to fill 64 vacancies in the Department of Women, Child Development & Social Security. Candidates who took the exam can check the results by visiting the official website of JPSC, The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has released the results of the Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) 2024 preliminary examination, which was held on June 10. The recruitment aims to fill 64 vacancies in the Department of Women, Child Development & Social Security. Candidates who took the exam can check the results by visiting the official website of JPSC, jpsc.gov.in.

JPSC CDPO 2024: Steps To Download Results

Visit the official website, jpsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on "Press Release with result of the Child Development Project Officer (PT Examination), Advt.No.-21/2023"

Check your result and save it

Take a printout for future reference

Candidates can fill the online application for the Mains exam from July 16 to July 26 until 5 pm. Admit cards for the main examination will be issued from July 27. The tentative date of the Main Exam is August 02 to August 04.

The official notification in Hindi reads: "The downloaded copy of the online application and clear and readable self-attested photocopies of the desired certificates, as per the entries made in the online application, must be submitted to the 'Controller of Examinations, Jharkhand Public Service Commission, Circular Road' by 5:00 pm on 01.08.2024 at the Commission office, Ranchi, 834001. It is mandatory to mention advertisement number-21/2023, registration number, and the name of the examination, i.e., 'Child Development Project Officer Main (Written) Examination' in bold letters on the envelope."

JPSC CDPO Main Examination: Subjects

Hindi: This will be of 100 marks. Hindi marks will be qualifying, with qualifying marks being 30. These marks will not be included in the merit list. The syllabus for the Hindi subject will be of the 10th class level.

General Studies: There will be two papers of 100 marks each.

Optional Subjects

Home Science

Psychology

Sociology

Labor and Social Welfare

Candidates can choose any one of these subjects as per their preference. There will be two papers on optional subjects, each paper being 200 marks.