Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2024 Out, Check Details

Kerala Plus Two SAY 2024: Steps to Download Result
- Visit the official website, keralaresults.nic.in
- Click on "DHSE SAY/IMP EXAM RESULTS - June 2024" on the homepage
- Enter your roll number
- Click on the submit button
- Check the result and save it
- Take a printout of the result for future reference
The official notification reads in Malayalam: "Applications in the prescribed forms for re-evaluation, scrutiny, and photocopy of answer sheets should be submitted along with the prescribed fee to the Principal of the school where the students have registered for the examination by 17.07.2024. There will be no re-evaluation or scrutinizing of double-assessed Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics papers."
Fee Information
- Revaluation: Rs. 500 per subject
- Scrutiny: Rs. 100 per subject
- Photocopy: Rs. 300 per subject
DHSE Kerala Plus 2 Result 2024
The pass percentage stands at 78.69%. A total of 4,41,120 students took the exam, out of which 2,94,880 cleared and 39,242 achieved A+. A total of 71.42% of students passed the Vocational Higher Secondary Exam. However, in 2023, approximately 4 lakh students appeared for the Kerala Plus Two exams, with an overall pass percentage of 88.37%. In the state, 78 schools witnessed a pass percentage of 100%.