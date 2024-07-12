Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2024 Out, Check Details

Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2024: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala has released the Kerala Plus Two SAY (Save A Year) Result 2024. Candidates who took the examination can check the results by visiting the official website of Kerala Results, keralaresults.nic.in. They are required to enter their roll number to access the results. They can also check school-wise results by entering the school code.

Kerala Plus Two SAY 2024: Steps to Download Result

Visit the official website, keralaresults.nic.in

Click on "DHSE SAY/IMP EXAM RESULTS - June 2024" on the homepage

Enter your roll number

Click on the submit button

Check the result and save it

Take a printout of the result for future reference

The official notification reads in Malayalam: "Applications in the prescribed forms for re-evaluation, scrutiny, and photocopy of answer sheets should be submitted along with the prescribed fee to the Principal of the school where the students have registered for the examination by 17.07.2024. There will be no re-evaluation or scrutinizing of double-assessed Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics papers."

Fee Information

Revaluation: Rs. 500 per subject

Scrutiny: Rs. 100 per subject

Photocopy: Rs. 300 per subject

DHSE Kerala Plus 2 Result 2024

The pass percentage stands at 78.69%. A total of 4,41,120 students took the exam, out of which 2,94,880 cleared and 39,242 achieved A+. A total of 71.42% of students passed the Vocational Higher Secondary Exam. However, in 2023, approximately 4 lakh students appeared for the Kerala Plus Two exams, with an overall pass percentage of 88.37%. In the state, 78 schools witnessed a pass percentage of 100%.