Jharkhand Forest Ranger Officer 2025 Admit Card Released, Download Here

JPSC Admit Card 2025: The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has released the admit card for the Forest Ranger Officer preliminary examination 2025. Candidates who registered for the examination can download the admit card on the official website, jpsc.gov.in.

JPSC Admit Card 2025: How To Download Admit Card?

Visit the official website, jpsc.gov.in.

Click on "Click Here to Download Admit Card for Forest Ranger P.T Examination".

Enter your login credentials such as Email ID, One Time Password (OTP) sent to your mail id and captcha code.

Click on "Login".

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download the admit card for future reference

JPSC Admit Card 2025: Exam Selection Process

The Forest Ranger selection process includes multiple stages:

The first stage includes the preliminary examination which is held in objective type format for 150 marks.

The second stage includes a descriptive test as main examination, with a weightage of 500 marks, followed by an interview, a physical test, and lastly, a medical examination.

Candidates who qualify all the examinations will be considered eligible for the post of Jharkhand Forest Ranger Officer 2025.

Candidates are advised not to bring prohibited items like mobile phones, electronic gadgets, bags, text-books, food-items, valuable items, weapons etc., to the exam centre.

The Jharkhand Forest Ranger Officer preliminary examination is scheduled to be conducted on July 29, 2025 from 9 AM to 12 PM.