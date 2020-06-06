JPSC Announces Non-Teaching Officer Recruitment In Jharkhand Universities

JPSC has announced non-teaching officer recruitment in Jharkhand Universities

Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has announced recruitment for non-teaching officers in Jharkhand Universities. Total 14 vacancies have been announced which include two vacancies each for Registrar and Finance Officer, three vacancies for Controller of Examinations, and seven vacancies for Assistant Registrar. The online application process for this recruitment will begin next week.

The online application process will begin on June 8 and conclude on June 30, 2020. Applicants can pay application fee till July 1, 2020.

Application fee for general category, OBC, and EWS candidates is Rs. 600 and for SC and ST candidates of Jharkhand the fee is Rs. 150.

For the post of Registrar, an applicant must have a master's degree with at least 55% marks and minimum 15 years of relevant experience.

For Finance Officer post, the applicant should have a master's degree or an MBA degree with at least 55% marks and a minimum 15 years of relevant experience.

For the post of Controller of Examination, the applicant should have a master's degree with at least 55% marks and a minimum 15 years relevant experience.

For Assistant Registrar post, candidate should have a good academic record and a master's degree with at least 55% marks. They should also have five years of supervisory experience.

