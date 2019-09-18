Jharkhand SSC begins application for graduate-level recruitment exam 2019

Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has begun the online application process for General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination (GGLCCE) 2019. Through this recruitment, the Commission aims to fill 1,260 graduate-level vacancies. Anyone with a bachelor or equivalent degree from a recognized institute and who is a permanent resident of Jharkhand can apply for this recruitment. The last date to register for Jharkhand SSC CGL is October 17, 2019.

After the registration process is over, candidates will be allowed to pay application fee till October 21, 2019. The last date to upload signature and photograph is October 23, 2019.

Once the application process ends, applicants will be allowed to edit their application forms from October 24 to October 26, 2019.

The application process is divided into two parts. The first part is Basic Registration which is for generating the Application Number. Second part is submission of detailed information. In this process further details have to be submitted, Application Fee is to be paid and photo signature is to be uploaded.

Jharkhand SSC CGL 2019: Application Link

Basic Registration does not mean the candidate has successfully submitted the Application Form for JGGLCCE 2019 and they must complete the next step of application process.

The application fee is Rs. 1000 for all categories except for Schedule Caste and Schedule Tribe category candidates for whom the application fee is Rs. 250.

