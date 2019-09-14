Jharkhand Announces Recruitment On 1,140 Vacancies Through Graduate-Level Exam

Jharkhand has announced recruitment on 1,140 vacancies through JGGLCCE 2019

Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released recruitment notification for Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Exam (JGGLCCE) 2019. The online application process will begin on September 18 and conclude on October 17, 2019. There are total 1,140 graduate-level vacancies available for recruitment. The selection process will, ideally, include a preliminary exam and a main exam. However, if the number of applications received is less than 15,000, then the Commission may eliminate preliminary exam and just conduct one exam for recruitment. The recruitment is open only to residents of Jharkhand state.

Applicants must have a bachelor's degree from a recognized institute in order to be eligible for the recruitment. The candidate must also be a local resident of Jharkhand and should be able to produce documents in favor of their claim.

The lower age limit is 21 years and upper age limit is 35 years. Candidates can check the official recruitment notification for information on relaxation in upper age.

The online application for JGGLCCE will begin at 11:00 am on September 18, 2019. Eligible candidates will be able to fill application form on the Commission's official website: 'jssc.nic.in'.

The application fee is Rs. 1000. The last date to submit application fee online is October 21, 2019 and the last date to upload photo and signature is October 23, 2019.

