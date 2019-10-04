Jharkhand SSC Extends Application Date For Graduate-Level Recruitment Exam 2019

Jharkhand SSC CGL 2019 application date has been extended to November

Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has extended the application date for General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination (GGLCCE) 2019. Earlier the last date to apply for the Jharkhand SSC CGL 2019 exam was October 17, but the last date has now been extended up to November 12, 2019.

Consequently, the dates for all other application related activities have also been extended. Now, eligible candidates will be able to pay application fee till November 16, and upload signature and photograph till November 19, 2019.

Applicants will be allowed to make corrections in their application forms from November 20 to November 22, 2019.

The application process is divided into two parts. The first part is Basic Registration which is for generating the Application Number. Second part is submission of detailed information. In this process further details have to be submitted, Application Fee is to be paid and photo signature is to be uploaded. The application fee is Rs. 1000.

Jharkhand SSC, in September, had advertised 1,260 graduate-level vacancies. The recruitment is open only to residents of Jharkhand state.

The selection process will include a preliminary exam and a main exam. However, if the number of applications received is less than 15,000, then the Commission may eliminate preliminary exam and just conduct one exam for recruitment.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.