ITBP Constable Recruitment Process Begins Tomorrow

ITBP Recruitment 2018 For Constable Posts

Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has invited applications for recruitment to 85 vacancies in Constable (Animal Transport) post. Online registration for the recruitment will begin tomorrow (October 15, 2018. Candidates who wish to join in ITBP in the animal transport cadre can apply till November 13, provided they satisfy all the eligibility norms as given by the recruiting body. 'They will handle transport and other animals of the Force. They may also be tasked with other duties, whenever required,' reads the job notice.

Government To Hire Over 54,000 Jawans For Central Forces

Applicants must be class 10 pass from a recognized board and must be in the age group of 18-25 years. 'The upper age limit is relaxable for SC, ST, OBC, Ex-Servicemen and other categories of persons in accordance with the Governments orders on the subject,' clarifies ITBP on the age relaxation norms. Candidates should also fulfill the basic medical and physical standards set by the ITBP.

In Maoist-Affected Chhattisgarh Village, ITBP Troops Help Out As Teachers

Candidates should pay Rs 100 as application fee. Fee is exempted for females, Ex-servicemen and candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe category.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written test which will comprise of objective type multiple choice questions. The written test will comprise of questions from General Awareness/ General Knowledge (bilingual), Knowledge of elementary Mathematic (Bilingual), Analytical aptitude and ability to observe and distinguish patterns (Bilingual). The last section of written exam will test the basic knowledge of the candidates in English/ Hindi.

Candidates have to score 35% marks to qualify the exam.

Click here for more Jobs News