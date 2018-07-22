In Maoist-Affected Chhattisgarh Village, ITBP Troops Help Out As Teachers

The school is located in Hadeli, 250 km from state capital Raipur.

In a remote of Maoist-affected village in Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon district, jawans of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police have found a second role besides securing the area.

In a village called Hadeli, about 250 km from state capital Raipur, ITBP personnel are helping out as teachers, news agency ANI reported on Sunday.

"I was the only teacher (in this school). Now, ITBP jawans are helping... they are taking classes and also teaching Judo and Karate to the kids," B Kashyap, a teacher at the school, said.

About 90 districts in India are affected by Maoist insurgents where frequent attacks inhibit government programs and development projects.

The lack of teachers, doctors and resources in these areas remain major hindrances to their progress.



