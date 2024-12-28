ITBP Constable Recruitment 2024: Application Process Begins, Salary Up To Rs 81,000

ITBP Constable Recruitment 2024: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has commenced the application process for its 2024 recruitment drive for Head Constable, and Constable positions. Eligible and interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website, recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

ITBP Constable Recruitment 2024: Pay Scale

Head Constable (Motor Mechanic)

Level 4 in the Pay Matrix: Rs 25,500-81,100 (as per 7th CPC)



Constable (Motor Mechanic)

Level 3 in the Pay Matrix: Rs 21,700-69,100 (as per 7th CPC).

ITBP Constable Recruitment 2024: Other Allowances

The position includes benefits such as Dearness Allowance, Ration Money Allowance, Special Compensatory Allowance (for postings in specified border areas), free accommodation or House Rent Allowance (HRA), Transport Allowance, Leave Travel Concession, free medical facilities, and other allowances as per the Force's rules and instructions.

Upon appointment, candidates will also be eligible for pension benefits under the "New Restructured Defined Contributory Pension Scheme," applicable to new entrants in Central Government Services from January 1, 2004.

ITBP Constable Recruitment 2024: Educational Criteria

Head Constable (Motor Mechanic)

Candidates must have passed 10+2 from a recognised Board or Institution. They should hold a certificate in Motor Mechanics from a recognised institution or Industrial Training Institute, along with three years of practical experience in the trade at a reputed workshop, or possess a three-year Diploma in Automobile Engineering.

Constable (Motor Mechanic)

Candidates must have passed Matriculation or 10th grade from a recognised Board or Institution. Additionally, they should either hold an Industrial Training Institute (ITI) certificate in the relevant trade from a recognised institution or have three years of experience in the respective trade from a recognised firm.