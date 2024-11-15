ITBP Constable, SI Recruitment 2024: Registration Begins For 526 Vacancies

ITBP Constable, SI Recruitment 2024: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBPF) has initiated the online registration for sub-inspector, head constable, and constable (Telecommunication) positions as of November 15. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official ITBPF website. The application deadline is December 14. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 526 vacancies.

These positions are open to both male and female candidates, with vacancies for SI (Group B) and Constable, Head Constable (Group C) posts. The recruitment will be temporary.

ITBP Constable, SI Recruitment 2024: Vacancies By Post And Gender

Sub-Inspector (Telecommunication): 92 posts (78 male, 14 female)

Head Constable (Telecommunication): 383 posts (325 male, 58 female)

Constable (Telecommunication): 51 posts (44 male, 7 female)

A 10% reservation is available for ex-servicemen (ESM). In case these reserved positions are not filled due to a lack of eligible candidates, they will be filled by non-ESM candidates.

Candidates must be between 20 and 25 years old on December 14 to apply for SI roles. For Head Constable positions, the age range is 18-25 years, and for Havaldar vacancies, candidates should be between 18 and 23 years old.

Educational requirements differ by post. Interested applicants should refer to the detailed official notification for more information.

As part of the recruitment exam, extra marks will be awarded for certain qualifications: five marks for degree holders, three marks for diploma certificate holders, and two marks for ITI certificate holders, specifically for subjects related to telecommunications and electronics.

ITBP Constable, SI Recruitment 2024: Salary Structure

Sub-Inspector: Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400 (Level 6)

Head Constable: Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100 (Level 4)

Constable: Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100 (Level 3)

The application fees are Rs 200 for Sub-Inspector positions and Rs 100 for Constable and Head Constable roles. However, candidates who are women, ex-servicemen, or belong to SC/ST categories are exempt from the application fee.

For further details, candidates can visit the official ITBPF website regarding the Constable and SI (Telecommunication) Recruitment 2024.